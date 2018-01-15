Snow looks to miss Philly to the north – but Tuesday PM rush could be slick

The snow that forecasters were eyeing as potential accumulation in the immediate Philadelphia area on Tuesday looks to slide to the north.

A weak low pressure system from the eastern Great Lakes will move east on Tuesday, pulling with it a cold front into the region, the National Weather Service said. With the cold locked in place till later in the week, any precipitation would likely be snow.

But that snow is expected to fall mainly to the north of the city, with accumulations of 1-2 inches to the northwest of the I-95 corridor and 2-4 inches in the Poconos and northern New Jersey.

A chance of light snow south and east of the corridor remains a possibility, though it may warm enough on Tuesday afternoon that any snow may temporarily change to rain in those areas, according to the weather service. Little or no snow accumulation is anticipated in South Jersey, with a light coating possible along the I-95 corridor.

Forecasters are watching for the development of a secondary low pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Tuesday night, but say it appears it will be too late to have any significant impact on the region's weather.

Accu-Weather does see the potential for 1-2 inches of snow across the eastern two-thirds of Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

The Tuesday PM rush hour could be impacted as untreated roads and sidewalks may start out wet, then become slushy and snow-covered as colder air moves in, Accu-Weather said.

Meanwhile, the cold is creating problems in Bucks County.

The weather service has issued a flood warning for Yardley and Morrisville in Bucks County as well as Trenton and Ewing in New Jersey through 5:30 p.m. Monday due to an ice jam in the Delaware River. At 9 a.m. Monday, emergency management officials reported flooding across the warned area.

Multiple road closures due to the flooding were reported along Route 29 in Trenton. Flooding was also reported along the Delaware between Morrisville and Yardley with portions of River Road closed near the Calhoun Street Bridge, Richard Road, Black Rock Road and Ferry Road.

Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure is expected to build across region late in the week and bring dry weather and warmer temperatures.

The game forecast for the Eagles' NFC Championship contest against the Minnesota Vikings at the Linc is partly sunny with a high near 53 as the tailgaters light their grills on Sunday afternoon. The low Sunday night will be around 49, with south-southwest winds of about 5 mph and a 22 percent chance of precipitation, according to Accu-Weather.

Here is the 7-day forecast for Philadelphia from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Cloudy, with a high near 30. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Monday night: Cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.