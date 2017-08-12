Social media pokes fun at use of tiki torches during white nationalist march

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency Saturday after hundreds of people faced off ahead of a white nationalist protest.

The incident happened before Saturday's "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virgina, in protest to the town's plan to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in a local park.

Supporters and counter-protesters butted heads, leading to an ugly scene in the city's downtown area.

But a separate group of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia carrying tiki torches for the same cause Friday night, an act that drew much criticism and mockery throughout social media amid the tense situation.

Here are some examples:





































A university spokesperson said that one person was arrested and that several others were injured during the campus demonstration.



Read more about the rallies here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.