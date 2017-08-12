Social Media Protests
Tiki torch Matthew_Miller/iStock

August 12, 2017

Social media pokes fun at use of tiki torches during white nationalist march

Twitter pokes fun at white nationalist marchers

Social Media Protests Virginia Twitter Rallies Controversies
By PhillyVoice Staff

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency Saturday after hundreds of people faced off ahead of a white nationalist protest. 

The incident happened before Saturday's "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virgina, in protest to the town's plan to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in a local park.

Supporters and counter-protesters butted heads, leading to an ugly scene in the city's downtown area.

But a separate group of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia carrying tiki torches for the same cause Friday night, an act that drew much criticism and mockery throughout social media amid the tense situation.

Here are some examples:










A university spokesperson said that one person was arrested and that several others were injured during the campus demonstration.

Read more about the rallies here

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Travel

AP_17180612033807.jpg

NYT map finds 'unusually popular summer travel spots' for Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Eagles

081217VinnyCurry

Eagles 2017 training camp practice notes, Day 15

Eagles

081117CarsonWentz

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Packers preseason game

Business

TV-Streaming Ahead

The TV-streaming paradox: Why you may miss the cable bundle

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.