Social media pokes fun at use of tiki torches during white nationalist march

August 12, 2017
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency Saturday after hundreds of people faced off ahead of a white nationalist protest.
The incident happened before Saturday's "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virgina, in protest to the town's plan to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in a local park.
Supporters and counter-protesters butted heads, leading to an ugly scene in the city's downtown area.
But a separate group of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia carrying tiki torches for the same cause Friday night, an act that drew much criticism and mockery throughout social media amid the tense situation.
Here are some examples:
"I'll give you my tiki torch - w/ its mosquito repelling citronella fragrance - when you pry it from my cold racist hands!" #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/5Y6fcVfego— Scott Charles (@TheScottCharles) August 12, 2017
Me whenever I'm in Walmart and see someone copping a Tiki torch now pic.twitter.com/XtPOzvkvtH— Tristan (@AyoTristan) August 12, 2017
when Home Depot has a tiki torch sale pic.twitter.com/NzwqZDlgxM— ken klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 12, 2017
Nothing says "I'm a tough white guy" like marching with a tiki torch.— andy lassner (@andylassner) August 12, 2017
When Billy Joel doesn't come out for a second encore at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/Nn7CM8C6O3— Tiki Torch Wielder (@TimBaffoe) August 12, 2017
The Tiki Torch, symbol of impotent, misplaced rage since 2017. #charlottesville pic.twitter.com/MCWQLa4qDe— Matthew Robinson (@haargald) August 12, 2017
I mean, say what you want about the tenets "tiki torch nationalism" at least it keeps the mosquitos away #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/fV3mDOw9UA— BoardArtOnline (@BoardArtOnline) August 12, 2017
"Where do we find riot torches, Todd?"— ⒹⒶⓃⒾⒺⓁ ⒸⓊⓇⒶ (@daniel_cura) August 12, 2017
"I don't know, Blake."
"Tiki torches from Target?"
"Great idea, Cameron!"#Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/tYjAp50Vbu
100 sexless men walk into a Wal-Mart: "We'll take all the polos and tiki torches that you've got." pic.twitter.com/l2ICWelrpx— Robert Mays (@robertmays) August 12, 2017
"I'm just saying maybe using tiki torches for our riot is TOO white, Chad."— Chris Magill (@cmagill) August 12, 2017
"Shut up, Trevor!"#charlottesville pic.twitter.com/LSAp2amvaJ
A university spokesperson said that one person was arrested and that several others were injured during the campus demonstration.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.