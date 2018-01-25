Someone just made an enormous bet the Eagles will win the Super Bowl

Are you a Philadelphia Eagles fan and feeling confident that this Eagles team is one of destiny?

Sure, the Birds have to get through the dynastic New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII if they are to finally lift that elusive Lombardi Trophy this year.

But maybe, just maybe, that has to happen by avenging their bitter 2005 defeat to Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the so-called "Evil Empire" of the NFL in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Even if you count yourself among the believers, chances are your confidence levels don't match that of an anonymous bettor who now has millions riding on an Eagles victory in the big game.

ESPN.com first reported on Wednesday that a bettor had placed a multimillion-dollar bet on the Eagles at the MGM Casino's sportsbook, which caused the point spread three to drop from 5.5 points to 4.5, still in favor of the Patriots

RJ Bell, CEO of odds provider Pregame.com, also tweeted on Wednesday that the gambler is looking to make an eight-figure bet at the Eagles, which would mean at least $10 million riding on an Eagles win.

The bet would be the largest sports wager in Las Vegas history, Bell said.

Bell said the bettor is a famous World Series let-it-ride gambler who reportedly won $14 million a few months back. The bettor reportedly is younger than 30 and Eastern European, according to Sports Illustrated.

Jay Rood, MGM's vice president of race and sports, told ESPN he had dealt with the customer before, but declined to reveal his or her identity. He would also not say if the bet was a money-line wager or a straight bet on the point spread.



We may not know who this mysterious bettor is yet. Chances are, we'll never know.



But one thing is for certain: You can count this high-roller among those rooting for the Eagles to win next Sunday.