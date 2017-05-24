Studio head told Kevin Bacon he wasn't 'f---able' enough for 'Footloose'

Philadelphia native Kevin Bacon is many things: Actor, singer, bad with money.

But sexy enough to play Ren in the 1984 classic "Footloose?" Apparently, he almost wasn’t.

Bacon sat down with several other male actors for a recent roundtable with the Hollywood Reporter.

The actors were asked if they felt they had ever been subjected to sexism in show business, and here was Bacons' answer:

I've got one. I think this qualifies as sexist. I'll let women decide that because I think that's something that women understand a lot better than men do, let's face it. I was up for a little film called "Footloose." The head of the studio was a woman. And the director and the producer wanted me for the part and she said, "I don't want him. He's not f—--able."

Kumail Nanjiani countered by asking, "Who has ever been more f---able than Kevin Bacon?"

Good question. Bacon got the part, and it’s safe to say that many would, indeed, call him f---able.



