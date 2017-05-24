Celebrities Actors
kevin bacon f–able Arthur Mola/AP

Actor Kevin Bacon speaks to reporters at the premiere of the film "I Love Dick" at the MARC Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Park City, Utah.

May 24, 2017

Studio head told Kevin Bacon he wasn't 'f---able' enough for 'Footloose'

Celebrities Actors Philadelphia Kevin Bacon
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia native Kevin Bacon is many things: Actor, singer, bad with money.

But sexy enough to play Ren in the 1984 classic "Footloose?" Apparently, he almost wasn’t.

Bacon sat down with several other male actors for a recent roundtable with the Hollywood Reporter.

The actors were asked if they felt they had ever been subjected to sexism in show business, and here was Bacons' answer:

I've got one. I think this qualifies as sexist. I'll let women decide that because I think that's something that women understand a lot better than men do, let's face it. I was up for a little film called "Footloose." The head of the studio was a woman. And the director and the producer wanted me for the part and she said, "I don't want him. He's not f—--able."

Kumail Nanjiani countered by asking, "Who has ever been more f---able than Kevin Bacon?"

Good question. Bacon got the part, and it’s safe to say that many would, indeed, call him f---able.


Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Police

05242017_Fairmount_vandals

WATCH: Vandal jumps from car to car on Philadelphia street

Sixers

052317_SmithJr_AP

How the latest NBA Draft and free agency news and rumors affect the Sixers

Death

05222017_small_tree_iStock

So, you want to hire a death doula?

Research

052217_Truviapackets

Truvía as insect 'birth control?' Drexel study finds second use for artificial sweetener

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.