Drugs Teens
08292016_Heroin_Needle_Blur_iStock YakobchukOlena/iStock.com

.

May 15, 2017

Study: New Jersey leads country in percentage of teens exposed to drugs on school property

Delaware has the fourth worst overall ranking when it comes to overall drug issues

Drugs Teens New Jersey Addiction Schools Pennsylvania
By Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Staff

New Jersey has the highest percentage – 30.70 percent – of teens who have been offered, sold or given an illegal drug on school property, according to a new study released Monday.

Jersey’s rate is 2.6 times higher than in Iowa – 11.90 percent – the state with the lowest rate of teens exposed to drugs on school property, according to WalletHub.

Despite that, New Jersey was ranked just the 35th worst jurisdiction overall, just a bit behind Pennsylvania, which came in at No. 32.

Tiny Delaware is one of the places with the worst drug problems in the country, coming in at No. 4 among the top five: Washington, D.C.; Vermont; Colorado; Delaware; and Rhode Island.

The U.S. is quite simply addicted to using drugs:

• The number of people who admit to ever using an illicit drug rose from 1979 (31.3 percent) to 2015 (48.8 percent), according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

• Annual overdose deaths have more than tripled from 2000 (17,415) to 2015 (52,404).

• And over 11 times more people were in prisons and jails for drug offenses in 2015 (469,545) than in 1980 (40,900), according to The Sentencing Project.

To read the entire WalletHub study, click here.

06052015_Kevin_Shelly

Kevin C. Shelly

kevin@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051517_Eagles_AP

What they’re saying about the Eagles: The NFC East is the strongest division in the NFL

Education

051517_Medway_Carroll.jpg

After 24 years of classes, WWII vet to receive degree at Villanova

Television

Fox & Friends Jillian Mele

Former Comcast SportsNet host Jillian Mele makes 'Fox & Friends' debut

Mindful Mondays

05152017_Shrimp_Dinner_iStock

5 healthy one-pan meals that are perfect for summer

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.