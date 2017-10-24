Stun guns may soon be legal in Philly

Philadelphia looks set to loosen its stance on stun guns.



City Council is expected to give a final vote on Thursday to a proposed amendment to city code that would allow people here to possess and sell stun guns, which have been illegal in Philly for 40 years.

The ordinance would restrict minors from possessing or selling the devices, which proponents tout as self-defense weapons for responsible users. It would also still be illegal to sell the weapons to minors, the measure states.

Minors who violate the new law would face a fine of up to $500, while those who sell the devices to minors could face a fine of up to $2,000 and up to 90 days in jail.

Lauren Hitt, spokeswoman for Mayor Jim Kenney, told Philly Mag that a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which stated that stun gun bans violate the Second Amendment, prompted the city to act.

The ban was enacted in 1977 after stun guns were used in a string of robberies, according to the report.