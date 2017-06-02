Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Fishtown Hops Business Wire/PhillyVoice

Fishtown Hops beer garden, located on the riverwalk directly behind SugarHouse Casino, opens with free parking on Thursday, June 22, at 4 p.m. Featured is a rendering of what it will look like.

June 02, 2017

SugarHouse Casino opening Fishtown Hops, a waterfront beer garden

Beer garden season is just beginning

Food & Drink Beer Gardens SugarHouse Casino Delaware River Waterfront Summer Philadelphia Beers Outdoors Fishtown
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Groundswell, the masterminds behind Spruce Street Harbor Park's design, have created another beer garden on the waterfront. Fishtown Hops at SugarHouse Casino will open on Thursday, June 22.

“The Groundswell creative team is outdoing itself as it transforms our backyard into a lush, cozy, urban hideaway — everything you’d want in a Philadelphia beer garden," said Wendy Hamilton, general manager at SugarHouse Casino.

The space will hold approximately 150 guests, offer views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and feature fire pits, a rotating list of food trucks, lawn games and live music. 

Entertainment and food trucks will be on-site Thursdays through Sundays.

As for the drink menu, there will be craft cocktails and local beers. During happy hour – daily from 5-7 p.m. – pitchers of beer will be half-price.

Fishtown Hops will be open daily. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, the garden will be open from 4-10 p.m., on Fridays from 4 p.m.-2 a.m., on Saturdays from noon-2 a.m. and on Sundays from noon-8 p.m. through the summer.

To get to the beer garden, walk along the south side of the casino.

Fishtown Hops

Opening Thursday, June 22
SugarHouse Casino
1001 N. Delaware Ave.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Bars

Drinks

A visit to the Philly bar that claims to get you drunk on one drink

Eagles

060117NigelBradham

Mailbag: Eagles 2018 free agents: An early stay or go?

Odd News

Envelope_Letter_Port_Richmond

Old letter found in Philly home tells of U.S. serviceman's devotion to hopeful bride

Food & Drink

Chocolate Hammer of Glory for PBW

Franklin Fountain, Shane Confectionery create treats for Philly Beer Week

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.