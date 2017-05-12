Food & Drink Festivals
May 12, 2017

Tickets available for Summer Ale Fest 2017 at the Philadelphia Zoo

Over 55 breweries will be pouring unlimited samples

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The 2017 Summer Ale Festival will take place at the Philadelphia Zoo on Saturday, June 24. Tickets are already on sale for the popular 21-plus event.

Attendees to the festival will enjoy after-hours admission to the zoo and all the beer they can drink. Over 55 breweries will be pouring unlimited samples.

There also will be shuttle service to and from 30th and Market streets for all guests, live music in the zoo, games and food trucks on-site selling bites like fries, tacos, barbecue and crepes.

VIP tickets ($75) for the event are limited. General admission tickets are $60 and non-drinker tickets are $35.

The Summer Ale Festival will take place rain or shine.

2017 Summer Ale Festival

Saturday, June 24
7-10 p.m. | $35-$75 per person
The Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave.
(215) 243-5375

Sinead Cummings

