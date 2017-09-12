Food & Drink Dinners
Mt. Airy to host a weekly food-and-drink festival in September.

September 12, 2017

Dine al fresco in Mt. Airy during Supper Sessions

Take advantage of the early fall weather

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Tables, vendors and a mobile beer shop will be set up on the cobblestones and trolley tracks of the 7100 block of Germantown Avenue in historic Mt. Airy, on Tuesdays in September.

The community is invited to spend the evening outdoors, grab dinner and sip on drinks.

The block’s nine restaurants – Chef Ken’s Cafe, Cresheim Valley Grain Exchange, Earth Bread + Brewery, Golden Crust, The Juice Room, Jyoti, McMenamin’s Tavern, Mi Puebla and Trattoria Moma – will offer al fresco dining, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Cocktails from Philly distillers can be found in the lobby of the historic Sedgwick Theatre and beer to-go will be available from the Trolley Car Diner's roving can shop.

During the weekly event, there will be live music on the avenue by local musicians outside the theater, too. Local artists will also set up stalls with their goods for those browsing.

For families with kids, there will be children's activities like story time.

Supper Sessions

Tuesdays in September
5:30-11 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
7100 block of Germantown Ave.

