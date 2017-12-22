Surprise! Dave Chappelle to release a second Netflix special on New Year's Eve

Heads up, Dave Chappelle fans. Not one, but two new Chappelle standup specials are now headed to Netflix on New Year's Eve.

We had already been aware of one special, "Equanimity." But in a trailer uploaded to YouTube late Friday morning, the streaming giant revealed that Chappelle had also filmed a second special to appear on Netflix, "The Bird Revelation."

As of Dec. 31, Chappelle will have released four specials on Netflix since his explosive return to comedy when he hosted the first episode of Saturday Night Live to air after the 2016 presidential election.

He released his first two specials in more than a decade with "The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits," both of which were filmed before scoring his Netflix deal, according to Variety.

In the trailer for "Equanimity," a Chappelle standup performed in Washington, D.C. in September, Chappelle said he was there to film his third and final special that night.

"And after this sh*t, it's time to make America wait again," he cracked in the brief trailer.

The video then reads, "Dave. Couldn't. Wait." before showing a brief snippet of "The Bird Revelation," a November standup filmed in Los Angeles.

"Wow, I mean, it is really bad out here, isn't it?" he says in the snippet.

Watch the trailer here:



