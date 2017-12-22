December 22, 2017

Surprise! Dave Chappelle to release a second Netflix special on New Year's Eve

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Comedians Television
Dave Chappelle - USA Today Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

Dave Chappelle, ringside during middleweight world championship fight at Madison Square Garden.

Heads up, Dave Chappelle fans. Not one, but two new Chappelle standup specials are now headed to Netflix on New Year's Eve.

We had already been aware of one special, "Equanimity." But in a trailer uploaded to YouTube late Friday morning, the streaming giant revealed that Chappelle had also filmed a second special to appear on Netflix, "The Bird Revelation."

As of Dec. 31, Chappelle will have released four specials on Netflix since his explosive return to comedy when he hosted the first episode of Saturday Night Live to air after the 2016 presidential election. 

He released his first two specials in more than a decade with "The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits," both of which were filmed before scoring his Netflix deal, according to Variety.

In the trailer for "Equanimity," a Chappelle standup performed in Washington, D.C. in September, Chappelle said he was there to film his third and final special that night.

"And after this sh*t, it's time to make America wait again," he cracked in the brief trailer.

The video then reads, "Dave. Couldn't. Wait." before showing a brief snippet of "The Bird Revelation," a November standup filmed in Los Angeles.

"Wow, I mean, it is really bad out here, isn't it?" he says in the snippet.

Watch the trailer here:


053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Comedians Television United States Dave Chappelle Netflix Comedy

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Video: All of Nate Sudfeld's 2017 preseason throws, with analysis
122217NateSudfeld

Business

Comcast hikes cable costs and fees again
Comcast Center

Television

Here it is, the best Philly TV news interview of 2017
CBS3 Funny Interview

Eagles

Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders
122217_Eagles-Christmas_USA

Christmas

The case for slowing down this Christmas
snuggling

New Year's Eve

Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less)
New Year's Eve Party iStock

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.