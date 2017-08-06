Entertainment Television
Sylvester Stallone to appear on second season of ‘This Is Us’

Earlier this year the first season of “This Is Us” wrapped, racking up no less than 10 Emmy nominations (it was initially 11, but one was just revoked for a technicality) as it won the hearts and watered the eyes of many.

The show has a special “Rocky” connection, too, as lead actor Milo Ventimiglia, who portrays Jack Pearson on the show, previously played Rocky Balboa Jr. in 2006’s “Rocky Balboa.”

Thursday during the Television Critics Association’s summer meetings, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman -- who is also a Penn alum -- announced Sylvester Stallone, procured from Ventimiglia’s connection to the actor, will be a guest star on the upcoming season. 

Ventimiglia said in an interview that Stallone will be instrumental to the storyline of Kevin Pearson, portrayed by Justin Hartley.

“Sly and I had a lot of good conversations and he’s an artist, he goes to good material,” Ventimiglia said. 

"Reaching out and calling him was a very easy to do, and he’s been very good and very kind to me over the years."

