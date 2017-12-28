December 28, 2017

Sylvester Stallone buys giant statue of himself as 'Rocky'

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Rocky Sylvester Stallone
Stock_Carroll - Rocky Statue Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The "Rocky" statue near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Sylvester Stallone now owns a giant bust of himself.

The actor has purchased a replica of the famous "Rocky" statue that stands at the foot of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, according to TMZ.

The replica of the fictional boxer that Stallone portrays had been on display at the San Diego Hall of Champions, but went up for bidding by SCP Auctions last month. TMZ reports Stallone paid $400,000 for the statue, which SCP essentially confirmed by tweeting out the online tabloid's story.

RELATED: 'Creed 2' gets a new director; filming to begin in Philly next year

The statue is one of three identical replicas of the 12-foot-tall, 1,800-pound bust created by sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg for "Rocky III." In the 1982 film, the statue is unveiled at the art museum when Clubber Lang, played by Mr. T, challenges Rocky to a fight.

Stallone posted a picture to Instagram on Wednesday of the oversized version of his famous character, along with fellow actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Stallone will once again reprise his role as Rocky in the sequel to "Creed," the franchise spinoff starring Michael B. Jordan. The new film is scheduled for a November, 2018 release.

