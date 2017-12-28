Sylvester Stallone buys giant statue of himself as 'Rocky'

Sylvester Stallone now owns a giant bust of himself.

The actor has purchased a replica of the famous "Rocky" statue that stands at the foot of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, according to TMZ.

The replica of the fictional boxer that Stallone portrays had been on display at the San Diego Hall of Champions, but went up for bidding by SCP Auctions last month. TMZ reports Stallone paid $400,000 for the statue, which SCP essentially confirmed by tweeting out the online tabloid's story.