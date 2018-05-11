PHOTOS: Take a glimpse at Philly's nearly-completed Rail Park

The first segment of Philadelphia's long-awaited Rail Park is nearly complete.



The final bits of construction are being completed along the elevated park, which will span a quarter mile atop the former Reading Railroad Viaduct in Callowhill.

Inspired by New York City's High Line, the Rail Park will be landscaped with dozens of trees, including canopy and understory varieties, and more than 1,000 shrubs and perennials. It also will include hanging baskets and seating areas.

The park's backdrop will feature an abundance of industrial buildings that display architectural styles dating back to the mid-19th century. The public will be able to access the park at Broad and Noble streets, and on Callowhill Street.

Kevin Dow, the newly-named executive director of Friends of the Rail Park, gave PhillyVoice photographer Thom Carroll a personalized tour of the new green space.

Here's what it looks like just a month before its June 14 opening.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The first phase of the Rail Park is nearing completion.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A meandering walkway zigzags though the Rail Park.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Large swings at the Rail Park.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A meandering walkway, looking northwest on Phase 1 of the Rail Park.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Kevin Dow is the newly-named executive director of the Friends of the Rail Park.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Large swings will give visitors a chance to sit and people watch on the Rail Park.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Stairs leading from Callowhill Street will provide access to the south end of the Rail Park.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Buildings on Noble Street border the northern edge of the Rail Park.

Staff writer John Kopp contributed to this article.

