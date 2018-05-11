PHOTOS: Take a glimpse at Philly's nearly-completed Rail Park

May 11, 2018
The first segment of Philadelphia's long-awaited Rail Park is nearly complete.
The final bits of construction are being completed along the elevated park, which will span a quarter mile atop the former Reading Railroad Viaduct in Callowhill.
Inspired by New York City's High Line, the Rail Park will be landscaped with dozens of trees, including canopy and understory varieties, and more than 1,000 shrubs and perennials. It also will include hanging baskets and seating areas.
The park's backdrop will feature an abundance of industrial buildings that display architectural styles dating back to the mid-19th century. The public will be able to access the park at Broad and Noble streets, and on Callowhill Street.
Kevin Dow, the newly-named executive director of Friends of the Rail Park, gave PhillyVoice photographer Thom Carroll a personalized tour of the new green space.
Here's what it looks like just a month before its June 14 opening.
Staff writer John Kopp contributed to this article.