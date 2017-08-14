Videos Parks
An aerial view of Philadelphia's soon-to-be Rail Park.

August 14, 2017

Drone video shows stunning views of Philly's Rail Park, now in Phase One of construction

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Curious to see how Philadelphia's soon-to-be Rail Park is coming along? A new video from aerial real estate startup Philly by Drone has got the latest.

The video, released last week, captured footage soaring high above the two railroad lines originally built by the Reading Railroad that's being transformed into a public green space in North Philadelphia near Spring Garden.

The Rail Park images from Philly by Drone – which also brought views of the Comcast Technology Center from 1,000 feet up and the city's Fourth of July celebration – was commissioned by Lawn and Garden Landscaping. 

City officials broke ground on the project last fall. This past June, an online campaign raised more than $20,000 that will go toward getting all the trees, benches and pathways for the first portion of the Rail Park slated to open up to the public in January.

The first phase includes opening a quarter-mile stretch of the Viaduct that will give a skyline view. It'll have a railcar from the 1920s as a welcoming center, too. The initial phase is pegged at about $10 million. Funds are being raised by the Center City District along with efforts from state and private resources.

Find out more about park's plans from Friends of the Rail Park here. Watch Philly by Drone's video below:


Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

