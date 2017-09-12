Ted Cruz ‘liked’ an adult video on Twitter and everyone is creeped out

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a man who once denounced birth control by using the word ‘abortifacient’ to describe the Plan B pill, sent Twitter users abuzz when he liked an adult video out of his official account.



The video in question was originally posted by @SexuallPosts and depicts a pretty graphic two-minute porn clip. Cruz’s account liked the video late Monday, and it was listed at the top of his recent Twitter likes for about an hour. Soon after the post was removed and reported to Twitter.

“The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” Cruz’s spokesperson, Catherine Frazier, tweeted Tuesday morning at 2:17 a.m.

It may have been removed, but screenshots are forever.

Well done @TedCruz using the power of "like" to illustrate the evils of porn #Weiner pic.twitter.com/SQDPh1cRTp — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 12, 2017

This is the night that Ted Cruz became president. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz believes marriage is a sacred bond between one man, one woman, and another woman who gets off watching said man and other woman. — Walt R (@waltorr) September 12, 2017

its genuinely heartwarming to me that literally the entire internet can pause to laugh together at ted cruz pounding off — jon hendren (@fart) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz tried to make

Masturbation illegal

Then watched Twitter porn



It's even more beautiful as a haiku. — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) September 12, 2017

I suppose we all have our own ways of remembering 9/11, but I was taken aback by Ted Cruz's approach. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 12, 2017

Also amid the social media reaction, Cruz’s former Princeton roommate, screenwriter Craig Mazin, said the senator’s internet activity brought back unsavory college memories.

Now imagine Ted Cruz is doing this four feet below you in the bottom bunk bed.



Yes, my misery very much appreciates your company. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) September 12, 2017

Sadly, the fact that Ted Cruz jacks off to mediocre porn spam is the most human thing we can say about him. This is actually his high point. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) September 12, 2017

Cruz has yet to make a statement regarding the Twitter activity.