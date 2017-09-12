Social Media Ted Cruz
ted cruz porn Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the committee's hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cruz's Twitter account briefly liked a hardcore pornography video on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. His spokeswoman, Catherine Frazier, later said the offensive tweet was removed by Cruz's staff.

September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz ‘liked’ an adult video on Twitter and everyone is creeped out

Kathy Griffin, Jimmy Kimmel roast the senator

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a man who once denounced birth control by using the word ‘abortifacient’ to describe the Plan B pill, sent Twitter users abuzz when he liked an adult video out of his official account.

The video in question was originally posted by @SexuallPosts and depicts a pretty graphic two-minute porn clip. Cruz’s account liked the video late Monday, and it was listed at the top of his recent Twitter likes for about an hour. Soon after the post was removed and reported to Twitter.

“The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” Cruz’s spokesperson, Catherine Frazier, tweeted Tuesday morning at 2:17 a.m.

It may have been removed, but screenshots are forever.

Also amid the social media reaction, Cruz’s former Princeton roommate, screenwriter Craig Mazin, said the senator’s internet activity brought back unsavory college memories.

Cruz has yet to make a statement regarding the Twitter activity.

