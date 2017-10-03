Temple student dies after fall from dorm building

A Temple University student has died after falling from his residency building, according to the school.

Temple said Richard Dalcourt, 19, died on Tuesday after the fall.

Dalcourt had started at Temple this fall semester and was majoring in mechanical engineering.

"We join Richard’s family and friends in mourning his loss," Temple President Richard Englert said. "Please keep Richard and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

CBS3 reports Dalcourt fell six stories out of a window from a residence hall on the 1900 block of Liacouras Walk.

The school stressed that those in the Temple community affected by Dalcourt's death can utilize the school's counseling services at 1700 N. Broad St., by calling 215-204-7276 or by visiting the Tuttleman Counseling Services website.