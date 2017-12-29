December 29, 2017

Test your pop culture knowledge at these themed trivia nights

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
"The Office"/NBC

This undated image released by NBC shows Steve Carell as Michael Scott in a scene from "The Office."

This winter, gather friends together for a little friendly competition. 

There are three upcoming trivia nights were pop culture junkies can test their knowledge. Fans of Harry Potter, "Friends" and "The Office" won't want to miss out.

For fans of the Harry Potter books...

Channel your inner Hermione Granger for this event on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Punch Line Philly. Attendees will be quizzed on their knowledge of all seven Harry Potter books.

Quizzo runs 8 to 10 p.m. and is free with registration.

Tuesday, Jan. 16
8-10 p.m. | Free with registration
The Callback Bar at Punch Line Philly
33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

For fans of "Friends"...

Could we be any more excited for "Friends"-themed trivia?

The Pop Shop in Collingswood, N.J., hosts pop culture trivia nights every Monday, from 7:30-9 p.m.

Jan. 15 was the original date for "Friends"-themed Quizzo, but spots filled up quickly, so the cafe added another night.

To reserve a seat on Jan. 29, call (856) 869-0111. Don't forget to bring a bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer for the event. The Pop Shop is BYOB. Dinner, bar snacks and dessert will be available to order.

Monday, Jan. 29
7:30-9 p.m. | Free with registration
The Pop Shop
729 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108
(856) 869-0111

For fans of "The Office"...

Would Michael rather be feared or loved?

If you're a big fan of the lovable oddballs at Dunder-Mifflin, then sign up for "The Office" Quizzo at World Cafe Live.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, there will be two sessions: 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sign-ups begin at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Teams may consist of 1 to 6 people, and will be admitted on a first-come basis. Your entire team must be present to sign up.

Adding to the fun, World Cafe Live will have speciality "The Office"-themed food and drink for the occasion.

Sunday, Feb. 18
2:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
World Cafe Live
3025 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 222-1400

