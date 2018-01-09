These two Philly-area universities rank highest for online education programs

U.S. News & World Report just released its latest data about the nation's top colleges and degree programs, this time unveiling the best online programs across the country. Throughout both undergraduate and graduate studies, a couple Philly-area schools ranked among the best.



Most impressive is Temple University, which not only ranked as the No. 1 online MBA program for the fourth year in a row, but also ranked as the second best online bachelor’s program in the nation, tied with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. The distinction of No. 1 online bachelor's degree program went to Ohio State University – Columbus.

With Temple at No. 1 for online MBA programs, Villanova University claimed the top spot among online, non-MBA business programs. Tied for No. 2 are Arizona State University and Indiana University – Bloomington.

U.S. News considers student engagement, faculty credentials, and selectivity in ranking online programs, with Temple marking far higher for student engagement than most other online programs. Reputation, student services, and tech capabilities also were factors.

About 1,500 online programs were considered over all. Look through all the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings here.