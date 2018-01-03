January 03, 2018

Temple Hospital recognized for treatment of incurable disease

Sarcoidosis can affect a person's lungs, eyes and other organs, and in serious cases can result in scarring of tissues

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Temple University is beginning 2018 with international recognition in the health world.

The accolade highlights the sarcoidosis program out of the Temple Lung Center, which treats the disease that typically affects the lungs and multiple other organs.

Though there is no known cure for sarcoidosis, Temple University Hospital boasts a number of specialists and new medications and therapies to help treat it. The Lung Center is also one of the most active in the country for lung transplants.

Because of Temple’s work in the field, the program was designated as one of only 27 health facilities around the world for treatment of the disease by the World Association for Sarcoidosis and Other Granulomatous Disorders (WASOG) and the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR). The program is now officially a WASOG Sarcoidosis Clinic.

The Temple Lung Center is the only recognized facility for the disease in Pennsylvania. Other U.S. centers include Boston Medical Center, Johns Hopkins University, the Mayo Clinic, and 20 others throughout the U.S. Abroad there are two recognized facilities in the Netherlands and one in Germany.

Though the symptoms of sarcoidosis, which include growths on the eyes, lungs, skin, and lymph nodes, may fade over time, more dire cases can lead to scarring of organ tissue. It is most common among women ages 20 to 50. In chronic cases, sarcoidosis can lead to permanent lung damage or even death, according to FSR. More than half of patients have remission.

“Temple is honored to receive this recognition by WASOG and FSR, two of the world’s leading organizations in the advancement of sarcoidosis care, research and education,” said Dr. Rohit Gupta, assistant professor of thoracic medicine and surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine, in a statement.

“Sarcoidosis is a complex disease that requires specialized multidisciplinary care at a facility like the Temple Lung Center, which has expertise in the treatment of this condition. This is especially important for patients with advanced disease and with multisystem involvement.”

Marielle Mondon
