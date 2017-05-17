Festivals Philly Beer Week
The Hammer of Glory – the symbol, both literal and figurative, of Philly Beer Week.

May 17, 2017

Tickets available for Philly Beer Week's Opening Tap

Enjoy unlimited samples, including first tastes of official Philly Beer Week beer

By Sinead Cummings
On Thursday, June 1, Philly Beer Week's signiture kick-off party Opening Tap will take place at The Fillmore. 2017 marks Philly Beer Week's 10th year. The 10-day beer festival will run from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 11.

The week features plenty of exciting events, but for many Opening Tap the night before is a can't-miss.

Ticket holders receive unlimited samples from more than 40 breweries and cideries, including first tastes of the official 2017 Philly Beer Week beer. Gravity Never Fails is a collaboration porter brewed with experimental hops created by 2SP Brewing in Aston, Delaware County, and Brouwerij De Ranke in Belgium.

There will also be live music on stage and food from Wolfgang Puck on sale. The event suggests "take Friday off," to fully enjoy the party.

General admission tickets are $45 per person, while VIP tickets are $95 per person. Perks of being a VIP include balcony views in The Fillmore, private bathrooms, exclusive pours, early access to the event and catered food.

Leading up to Opening Tap, Philly Beer Week's official mascot – The Hammer of Glory – will be passed Olympic torch-style from venue to venue in Philly before arriving at The Fillmore to ceremoniously tap a keg of Brotherly Suds, a collaboration beer from local breweries Troegs, Victory, Yards, Sly Fox, Stoudt’s, Iron Hill and Flying Fish.

The Hammer of Glory's 2017 route to Opening Tap hasn't been announced yet.

Philly Beer Week 2017 Opening Tap

Thursday, June 1
7-10 p.m. | $45-$92 per person
The Fillmore
29 E. Allen St.
(215) 309-0150

Sinead Cummings

