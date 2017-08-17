Tina Fey fires back after Kathie Lee Gifford claims that she's never appeared on 'Today' show

Get ready to put your money where your mouth is, Kathie Lee Gifford.

Actress/comedian Tina Fey, who hails from Upper Darby, had a special message for the "Today" show host, who doubted that the two had ever sat down for an interview.

The "drama" unfolded earlier this week when "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Tituss Burgess appeared on the show's program, "Kathie Lee & Hoda," to talk about his Emmy nomination for his role as Titus Andromedon on the Netflix series.

Co-host Hoda Kotb began to say that everyone on the "Kimmy Schmidt" cast has been on "Kathie Lee & Hoda." Gifford interjected and said "everyone but" Fey, who created the sitcom, has appeared.

Burgess promised that he would "relay the message," and he must have stuck to his word.

On Wednesday, the show surprised Gifford for her 64th birthday with a video montage of wishes from a handful of celebrities; the montage ended with Fey tuning in to fire back. (Fey's video message comes in at about 3:53.)

"Let's go into the vault Kathie Lee, Kathryn Lee, because I have been on the show, and I've talked to you, and I must have been boring because you don't remember me, but I was there," Fey said. "I think I've been on. I've been on. I'm willing to bet $100. I'm willing to bet $100 that I've been on the show, so let's role the clip."

Looks like Gifford owes Fey. The show rolled a clip of Fey sitting down on "Kathie Lee & Hoda" back in December 2015 to promote the comedy, "Sisters," starring herself and Amy Poehler.

Gifford joked that she must have confused Fey with "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

"I'm sorry, my bad, Tina Fey," Gifford said before extending an invite back to the show to make amends. "I'm a senior citizen now. We tend to forget things, most things."

Check out Fey's 2015 interview below: