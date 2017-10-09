The top 6 trending features in laundry rooms this year

Laundry rooms have been coming into their own in recent years, with more thought and design savvy being put into this workhorse space than ever. From farmhouse style to patterned tile, here are the top six trending features of the year, so far, as measured by the number of people saving photos of them to their Houzz ideabooks.

Are any of these in your own collection?

1. Farmhouse style.

McLain Homes LLC , original photo on Houzz

Farmhouse style continues to gain traction all around the house, and the laundry room is no exception. In this space, which tops our list, a wood ceiling and weathered shelving add rustic warmth to a hardworking laundry room. Smart details like an over-the-sink hanging rod and easy-to-clean tile floor (but with the look of wood) make laundry tasks easier and more beautiful.

Floor tile: Fossil in Trace, 24 by 12 inches, Shaw Floors

, original photo on Houzz



2. Convenient placement. Putting the laundry in the mudroom, as shown here, or in a nook off the kitchen is a popular choice when the location is handy. And when you use quality finishes, like the sleek, black, built-in cabinetry surrounding this set, your washer and dryer don’t need to be hidden away. , original photo on Houzz



3. Bold color. Since the laundry room tends to be one of the smallest spaces in the house, why not have a little fun with it? This one is painted a vibrant shade of blue, and a mirrored backsplash above the sink lends even more brightness and light. Cabinet paint: Covington Blue HC-138G, Benjamin Moore , original photo on Houzz

Related: Add a utility sink for bigger and better washes

4. Patterned tile and color blocking. This laundry room manages to squeeze in two top trends: a gorgeous patterned tile floor and color-blocked walls. On the tiled wall, basic subway tile is arranged with white tile on the upper section and black tile below; on the adjacent wall, the effect is repeated, but with paint. The black-and-white tile on the floor ties the scheme together and adds big style to this compact space. Other thoughtful space-saving features packed into this laundry room include the wall-mounted ironing board, stacked washer and dryer, petite utility sink and open shelving. Sink: Kohler , original photo on Houzz



5. Ample storage. A combination of shelving and cabinets provides the best of both worlds when it comes to laundry room storage. Keep spare laundry baskets and fresh towels within reach on the open shelves, and stow cleaning supplies and other necessities out of sight behind closed doors. A tile accent wall, long counters for folding clothes, and a hanging rod and high shelf above the sink add even more function. Wall tile: Carrara marble subway mosaic tile sheets, Chorlton Tiles , original photo on Houzz

Related: Dry clothes on a new space-saving clothing rack