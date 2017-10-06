Trevor Noah drags pro-life Pennsylvania rep who urged mistress to get an abortion

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," is really letting anti-abortion U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy have it for his blatant hypocrisy.

Noah laid into the politician during Thursday night's episode, after Murphy, who represents parts of Pittsburgh, as well as Allegheny, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties, announced that he would not run for a ninth term in the midst of an abortion scandal.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week first reported on a Jan. 25 text message thread that revealed Murphy had urged his mistress, Shannon Edwards to get an abortion. The conversation surfaced on the same day the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that looks to ban abortions after 20 weeks. Murphy is one of the bill's co-sponsors.

Edwards told Murphy in the text that the congressman had "zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options" the paper reported.

In his reply, Murphy put the blame on his staff.

"I get what you say about my March for Life messages. I've never written them," he wrote. "Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don't write any more."

Noah broke out in laughter while relaying the controversy to his audience.

"Whether you are pro-choice or pro-life, I think we can all come together to laugh at this man because when you see how hardcore he claimed to be against abortion, his entire career," he said.

The show then aired an Oct. 2003 clip of Murphy on the House stressing that a developing fetus, in whatever stage of life, is still a "real being."

"There is no more humbling but prouder thing to do than to save a child's life," Murphy said at the time.

Noah did call Murphy's end as a Pennsylvania representative a shame.

"It's such a pity that Tim Murphy terminated his career before it came to term," he said. "Such a pity."

Check out the clip below:



