People Jeffrey Lord
AP_17235088202027.jpg Alex Brandon/AP

President Donald Trump reacts before speaking at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix.

August 23, 2017

Trump backs 'poor' Jeffrey Lord, fired from CNN for using Nazi slogan, during Phoenix speech

People Jeffrey Lord Pennsylvania United States Controversies Donald Trump Twitter
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

President Donald Trump took a moment from a campaign-like rally held in Phoenix on Tuesday night to defend Jeffrey Lord, a former conservative CNN commentator who was fired for tweeting a reference to a Nazi victory salute earlier this month.

Trump began attacking CNN during the 77-minute-long speech, which also touched on the violent events that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia, almost two weeks ago, when he brought up Lord, a Pennsylvania political strategist and a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College.

“They fired Jeffrey Lord. Poor Jeffrey,” Trump said. "I guess he was getting a little bit fed up and was probably fighting back too hard and they said, ‘We gotta get out of here.'"

Lord, 66, took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the president.

In what he described as a "mocking" attempt, Lord posted the phrase "Sieg Heil" during a squabble with liberal activist and president of Media Matters Angelo Carusone in early August. 

“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” the network said in a statement obtained by The New York Times following the exchange. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”

Lord was reportedly offered a position as a contributor or reporter at conservative website Breitbart News after the dismissal, according to the New York Daily News

Breitbart is once again led by Steve Bannon following his dismissal as the White House chief strategist.

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

082117_Phillies_Kingery

Phillies Prospect Power Rankings, sixth edition

Development

04_072017_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Report: Point Breeze, Fairmount among Philly neighborhoods seeing the most progress

Eclipses

01-082117_Eclipse_Carroll-2.jpg

In Philadelphia region, solar eclipse becomes teachable moment as millions look skyward

Solar Eclipse

Donald Trump Solar Eclipse

He did it

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.