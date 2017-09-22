Order this one-of-a-kind barrel bourbon and proceeds will go to hurricane relief

The Vintage Syndicate (TVS), a Philadelphia hospitality group that includes Time, Heritage, Tiki, Garage Passyunk, Garage Fishtown, Bar and Vintage, is celebrating National Bourbon Heritage Month by hosting events from Monday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 1.

During the week, a portion of all proceeds from the sales of TVS Select Knob Creek Bourbon Barrel, a one-of-a-kind barrel of 120-proof bourbon with full-bodied flavor and fruity notes, will go to relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

TVS selected the bourbon from a Knob Creek warehouse and had planned "Whiskey Release Week" ahead of Category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria, but with several staff members having friends and family in both locations, TVS decided to use the events as a way to raise money.

"I was on the phone with my father in Puerto Rico when the phone cut out. That was a long night," said Jose Rivero, chef at Time.

He made contact with his family the following day and thankfully learned everyone was safe.

Below is the schedule of events for "Whiskey Release Week."

Monday, Sept. 25

Head to Garage Passyunk (1231 E. Passyunk Ave.) from 7 p.m. to midnight for the bar's monthly Industry Night, where neat pours of TVS' Knob Creek bourbon will be $10 and a specialty cocktail with the bourbon will be $7. Avery beers will also be $1 off.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Bar (1309 Sansom St.) will serve The Oldest Old Fashioned, made with the special bourbon served neat, for $10.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

The marquee event for "Whiskey Release Week" will be at Time (1315 Sansom St.). There will be a VIP "Beefsteak Dinner" at the bar's newly renovated upstairs lounge beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Dinner will be accompanied by cocktails featuring TVS' Knob Creek bourbon, neat pours, lectures, raffles and giveaways. Tickets, which are $100 per person, are limited.

The special bourbon will also be served downstairs at Time.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tiki (102 S. 13th St.) will serve the Tiki Buck, made with TVS' Knob Creek bourbon, pineapple, ginger, sugar and orange bitters.

There will also be taco and wing specials for the 8:25 p.m. Packers versus Bears game, which will be shown on the big screen on the bar's deck.

Friday, Sept. 29

Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro (129 S. 13th St.) will serve three cocktails made with TVS' Knob Creek bourbon. Order the Sazerac, Manhattan, Boulevardier or Old Fashioned.

Saturday, Sept. 30

At Heritage (914 N. Second St.), neat pours of the bourbon will be $10. There will also be food specials and college football on the bar's new TVs.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Garage Fishtown (100 E. Girard Ave.) will have the Eagles game on at 4 p.m. and will serve specialty bourbon cocktails and neat pours of TVS' Knob Creek bourbon.