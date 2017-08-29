Twitter criticizes Melania Trump's high-heeled shoes on way to Texas, but she changes into sneakers

August 29, 2017
There was a swift and critical reaction to first lady Melania Trump's choice of footwear as she went to Texas on Tuesday afternoon to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.
As she and her husband, President Donald Trump, boarded Marine One, many on Twitter pointed out Melania Trump was wearing high heels.
Some said the fashion choice was out of touch, considering the hardships thousands had suffered through in the Houston area during heavy rains and intense flooding.
And here we have Melania Trump modeling what NOT to wear to a hurricane: 5-inch stilettos.— Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 29, 2017
How out of touch can you be? pic.twitter.com/tZR8o3dYxY
Melania taking off for Houston on AF1...in stilettos.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 29, 2017
Melania is now standing in a puddle in 4-inch heels acting like a first lady -- give us a break. https://t.co/TNGAfVgLg1— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) August 29, 2017
Melania headed to a disaster zone in stilettos is my Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/BWhUSKWVQ8— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 29, 2017
Live look at Melania Trump offering assistance in Houston: pic.twitter.com/IumsriGojS— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) August 29, 2017
So glad Melania arrived in Texas to help flood victims find name brand fashions.— Lily Rose (@LilyRoseLynn) August 29, 2017
As others piled on, Trump fans and even some of his critics leaped to the first lady's defense, arguing her shoes are a trivial thing to point out during a time of crisis.
It is sad that people are criticizing Melania Trump for the shoes she is wearing and ignoring her efforts to help— WAKE UP AMERICA (@WAKEUPUSA_) August 29, 2017
there are so many things that should bother you about melania trump, but her wearing heels is not worthy of being one of them.— Femestella (@femestella) August 29, 2017
Liberals are freaking out again, now they are attacking our first lady for the shoes she is wearing. They are just jealous of Melania.— Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) August 29, 2017
Melania is in #Houston w/ POTUS & ppl are criticizing her choice of shoe wear? An entire city is flooded & this is pt of focus? Ridiculous.— Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 29, 2017
Petty, Sad Libs find so much wrong with Melania when on a flight on Marine One to see what more can be done to help texas. #foolishsadlibs— Ed Heileson 🇺🇸 (@EdHeileson) August 29, 2017
the president and first lady are going to an airport and command center. they aren’t wading thru the flood. @FLOTUS shoes don’t much matter— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 29, 2017
The controversy was sort of halted when the Trumps arrived in Corpus Christi, as Melania Trump had apparently changed on the plane, as she was wearing tennis shoes.
Update for everyone who is obsessed with this: Melania Trump is now in tennis shoes. pic.twitter.com/6nwboiEZfk— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 29, 2017
Although some said attacking Melania Trump for her outfit was misogynistic, others were quick to counter by noting former first lady Michelle Obama also endured sexist and racist attacks during her tenure.
im sure conservatives are upset about the mild criticism of melania today and hahahahahaha remember what they said about mrs obama?— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 29, 2017