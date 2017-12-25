December 25, 2017

Twitter reacts to Andy Reid dressing up as Santa Claus

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Christmas
Andy Reid Santa Kansas City Chiefs/Instagram

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wears Santa Claus outfit after Kansas City wins AFC West on Dec. 24, 2017.

There is hardly a shortage of adjectives to describe Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during his long tenure in Philadelphia, but merry and mirthful? Those don't really fit the bill.

For years, Reid was a stoic man at Philly press conferences, grunting and clearing his throat with obvious haste to fulfill his duty and leave. Even when the Eagles won — and that was often under Reid — the most you would get out of him was a "man, we're fired up" between generic mumbles about execution and guys doing a nice job.

RELATED ARTICLE: Nearly 50 years later, Eagles try to mend Santa-snowball beef

Our greatest keepsake from the Reid era in Philadelphia is, "Time's yours."

On Sunday, after the Chiefs sealed the AFC West crown with a win over the Dolphins, Reid strolled into the locker room wearing a Santa Claus outfit, much to the delight of his team and the broader NFL world.

Reid went on to conduct his entire postgame press conference dressed as Kris Kringle, who also enjoys remarking on the possession of time. 

The whole scene was, simply put, a moment made for Twitter. Here are the best reactions to Big Red's Christmas special. 











The Chiefs, who looked doomed to a collapse this season, have now won back-to-back division titles for the first time in franchise history. Someone has to say it: if Reid tried this in Philly, he'd be pelted with snowballs, right? 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

NFL Christmas Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs Football Eagles Philadelphia

