Twitter reacts to Andy Reid dressing up as Santa Claus

December 25, 2017
There is hardly a shortage of adjectives to describe Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during his long tenure in Philadelphia, but merry and mirthful? Those don't really fit the bill.
For years, Reid was a stoic man at Philly press conferences, grunting and clearing his throat with obvious haste to fulfill his duty and leave. Even when the Eagles won — and that was often under Reid — the most you would get out of him was a "man, we're fired up" between generic mumbles about execution and guys doing a nice job.
Our greatest keepsake from the Reid era in Philadelphia is, "Time's yours."
On Sunday, after the Chiefs sealed the AFC West crown with a win over the Dolphins, Reid strolled into the locker room wearing a Santa Claus outfit, much to the delight of his team and the broader NFL world.
A Merry Chiefsmas to all! ~ Andy Reid/Santa 🎅 pic.twitter.com/bO5RLUMSLL— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2017
Reid went on to conduct his entire postgame press conference dressed as Kris Kringle, who also enjoys remarking on the possession of time.
#Chiefs Andy Reid showed up as Santa Claus for his post game press conference after 29-13 win over #Dolphins. Video press conference here: https://t.co/4Xgm7KXwuU @KCStar @Chiefs @MiamiDolphins @SportsDailyKC pic.twitter.com/3vP1m7iJ4r— John Sleezer (@jsleezer) December 24, 2017
The whole scene was, simply put, a moment made for Twitter. Here are the best reactions to Big Red's Christmas special.
Andy Reid and Santa Claus— Bryan Paat (@bpaat_02) December 24, 2017
Hmmm... they both are big, wear red, and vanish in January
Look at Andy Reid acting all like a partyman in KC...He never would’ve dressed like Santa in Philly— the Little Eli Manning that Santa forgot (@WBlizters) December 25, 2017
Andy Reid could never be Santa 'cause he can't manage a clock.#Eagles #Chiefs #christmas pic.twitter.com/mCpVSOgE1d— Vince DeFruscio (@VinceDeFruscio) December 25, 2017
Andy Reid did his postgame as Santa today. Which means kids in the Kansas City area won't get their presents until Wednesday due to poor clock management.— Olsh (@Mike_Olshin) December 25, 2017
This woman's audible gasp and "Oh my God" is priceless when she realizes Andy Reid is Santa Clause. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/h2uVE1FmuI— Will Kunkel (@KWCHWill) December 24, 2017
The internet currently going nuts over Andy Reid dressing as Santa Claus.— Gridiron Gentlemen (@GridironGents) December 24, 2017
Meh.
Jay Cutler dresses as a QB each week and no one bats an eye!
When I see Andy Reid dressed as Santa#NFL pic.twitter.com/D556LtqUIL— Grumpy 4 for 4 Guy (@fan_grumpy) December 24, 2017
Even when I am Santa, I have got to do a much better job with my clock management.— Faux Andy Reid (@BuffoonInKC) December 24, 2017
Andy Reid: Dominator of Punt, Pass, and Kick competitions, and all things Santa Clause. #MerryChristmas— Rob DiMarco (@Rob_DiMarco) December 24, 2017
You sure Santa wasn’t Andy Reid for like 15 years?— Sean (@seancooney11) December 25, 2017
Remind your kids not to peek tonight when Santa rolls through or Andy Reid will get mad and purposefully throw the wild card playoff game for the Chiefs— Bill Smith (@Phillybillys) December 25, 2017
Genuinely wanna know what would’ve happened if they lost. Picturing Andy Reid tossing that duffel bag filled with the Santa suit in his car after a tough loss is incredible https://t.co/JPoIyWTxfj— Christian Katt (@ckatt2) December 25, 2017
The Chiefs, who looked doomed to a collapse this season, have now won back-to-back division titles for the first time in franchise history. Someone has to say it: if Reid tried this in Philly, he'd be pelted with snowballs, right?