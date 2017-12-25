Twitter reacts to Andy Reid dressing up as Santa Claus

There is hardly a shortage of adjectives to describe Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during his long tenure in Philadelphia, but merry and mirthful? Those don't really fit the bill.

For years, Reid was a stoic man at Philly press conferences, grunting and clearing his throat with obvious haste to fulfill his duty and leave. Even when the Eagles won — and that was often under Reid — the most you would get out of him was a "man, we're fired up" between generic mumbles about execution and guys doing a nice job.