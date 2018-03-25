Twitter reacts to Stormy Daniels' interview on '60 Minutes'

March 25, 2018
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels told CBS's "60 Minutes" that she signed a non-disclosure agreement because she feared for her well-being.
In an interview that was aired Sunday night, Daniels recounted a 2011 incident in Las Vegas, when she was approached in a parking lot by a man who told not to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with Trump five years earlier.
"Leave Trump alone. Forget the story," Daniels recalled man saying and then his sudden focus on her infant daughter, who was sitting in the back seat. "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom," the man said, Daniels told Anderson Cooper.
Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said the confrontation was still on her mind five years later, when Trump received the Republican nomination for president in 2016, and was elected. Trump, through spokespeople, denies an affair with Daniels.
Daniels said she signed a strict, broad non-disclosure agreement weeks before the election after Trump attorney Michael Cohen offered her $130,000 to sign it.
The "60 Minutes" interview (transcript here) was the first opportunity for Daniels to tell her side of the story, and even before it was over, people flocked to social media to have their say:
America, a porn star is on national television describing how she spanked the President of the United States with a magazine with his picture on the cover.— ElizabethCMcLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) March 25, 2018
Congratulations. The bottom has arrived.#StormyDanielsDay
#StormyDanielsDay “how do we know you’re telling the truth” because they paid her to keep quiet. Duh.— Doug Mcauliffe (@McAuliffe_Doug) March 26, 2018
Hi. I just landed from planet Mars. Comparing your adult film star lover to your daughter is normal, right? #StormyDanielsDay— Greg Shugar (@GregShugar) March 25, 2018
This is where we are. An adult film star is describing her affair with a married man, who's now the sitting President of the United States. This is the same President that evangelicals have sworn was ordained by God for such a time as this.#StormyDanielsDay— Tytan Ex Machina (@Big_Ty) March 25, 2018
#StormyDanielsDay She was protecting her child! Mothers will do anything for children. She is telling the truth!— KayG (@KristieGS1) March 26, 2018
A pornstar is talking in National TV to one of the most well known gay men, about an affair she had with the President of the United States. 2018 is wild. #StormyDanielsDay— BWK (@Brandonkelly151) March 26, 2018
I’m seeing the terms “whore,” “slut,” etc. being thrown around a lot. Look, call him what you will, he’s still your president. #StormyDanielsDay— Keaton (@keatonc33) March 25, 2018
60 sec 60 minutes recap— Jenny Marina (@DreadedJenny) March 26, 2018
Stormy screwed him
His ppl threatened to screw her
She got 130 thousand
He got the highest office in the land #Stormy
The #60Minutes ticking sound has never been more suitable to the moment. #StormyDanielsDay— Emily Rosenberg (@ilyEmbergRosen) March 26, 2018
Other people were determined to use the interview as an opportunity to defend Donald Trump and slam CBS:
Stormy Daniels is a prostitute.— Heather (@hrenee80) March 25, 2018
Nothing more.
Nothing less.
Too bad she didn’t buy some integrity with that $130K that she was allegedly paid.
Tomorrow is a new day.
Donald Trump will still be President. Stormy Daniels will still be an overpaid hooker.#StormyDanielsDay
The only takeaway from the 60 minutes interview would be that stormy is an overpaid hooker who screwed the media for her time the same as she did in her private life 🤷♀️🙈🤔 #StormyDanielsDay— PinkAboutIt 🇺🇸 (@Pink_About_it) March 25, 2018
I’d rather pull out my finger nails with pliers than watch a hoe give an interview on 60 minutes.— David Eyre (@DavidEyre) March 26, 2018
I just can’t believe #StormyDanielsDay. Nothing more than a gold digger and any company coming to her aid will lose me as a customer.— Jonbog (@Jonbog2) March 26, 2018
#StormyDanielsDay another nothing burger. Who cares! Political drama that doesn’t effect hard working Americans,— American Patriot (@LJGPatriot) March 26, 2018
60 minutes now lowers themselves to the same level as these dirty gossip magazines. This isn’t news. Are they just trying to embarrass the President and put him in divorce court. Almost every president clear back to FDR and Thomas Jefferson had affairs. 60 minutes Blocked.— I hate maize & blue (@maiden_rw) March 26, 2018