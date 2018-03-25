Twitter reacts to Stormy Daniels' interview on '60 Minutes'

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels told CBS's "60 Minutes" that she signed a non-disclosure agreement because she feared for her well-being.

In an interview that was aired Sunday night, Daniels recounted a 2011 incident in Las Vegas, when she was approached in a parking lot by a man who told not to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with Trump five years earlier.

"Leave Trump alone. Forget the story," Daniels recalled man saying and then his sudden focus on her infant daughter, who was sitting in the back seat. "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom," the man said, Daniels told Anderson Cooper.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said the confrontation was still on her mind five years later, when Trump received the Republican nomination for president in 2016, and was elected. Trump, through spokespeople, denies an affair with Daniels.

Daniels said she signed a strict, broad non-disclosure agreement weeks before the election after Trump attorney Michael Cohen offered her $130,000 to sign it.

