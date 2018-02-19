Twitter roasts Kevin Hart, Fergie for NBA All-Star Game preamble

February 19, 2018
Before Lebron James took home the MVP title during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, the celebrity-packed arena (and viewers at home) counted down to the main event with help from Kevin Hart, who did a pregame sketch and player introductions, and Fergie, who sang the national anthem.
Twitter was not having it.
Critics said Hart’s sketch felt awkward and forced in the echoey arena, with few jokes that landed. Check out a bit of the performance in the clip below, where Jamie Foxx makes an appearance and Hart makes a “Rocky” reference.
.@KevinHart4real starts off the night prior to tonight's #NBAAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/c1FG0OK3qG— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2018
Viewers were quick to react on social media, skewering the Philly-native comedian. A few also agreed the sketch should have been cut and Hart just show up to roast players during the introductions instead. Regardless how you felt about Hart’s introductions, it’s hard not to laugh at him telling Kyrie Irving the earth is not flat.
OMG! 😂😂😂 @KevinHart4real telling @KyrieIrving "The Earth is not flat!" on @NBAonTNT #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/haSuZkQGwh— Jack Phan (@JackPhan) February 19, 2018
damn this Kevin Hart intro might be the first L Philly has taken since the Super Bowl.— maurice (@tallmaurice) February 19, 2018
Kevin Hart: 'Same time next year guys?'— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 19, 2018
NBA: pic.twitter.com/XD4tlrp54c
Kevin Hart got the crowd like pic.twitter.com/sYN5I9vQad— Josh ✌🏼 (@joshiefairburn) February 19, 2018
Kevin Hart is making jokes that your boss would make but you laugh because you want to keep your job.— Scammy Abraham (@Nigerianscamsss) February 19, 2018
Kevin Hart roasting people is a much better intro. They shoulda just skipped the high school theater club concert skit— Trip Lee (@TripLee) February 19, 2018
Though the comic faced some harsh feedback, it turns out it was only a preface to what turned out to be a strange, puzzling rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Fergie. For many it made Hart’s performance look much better by comparison.
Everyone: it can't get worse than Kevin Hart— Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) February 19, 2018
Fergie: hold my beer
Got dammit Fergie. I take it back. Put Kevin Hart back up there. #NBAAllStar2018— Not Bill Walton (@NotBillWalton) February 19, 2018
Fergie following Kevin Hart pic.twitter.com/rCmqKr1B63— Dellavedova Facts (@DellyFact) February 19, 2018
If you have a few extra ear drums to destroy, listen to Fergie’s pseudo-jazzy, quasi-sultry rendition of the national anthem (on low volume) below. Take note of some players’ and famous audience members’ facial reactions.
Omg. Omg. Omg. Neither Joel Embiid, Draymond Green nor Jimmy Kimmel were enjoying one bit of Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem. I am screaming. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/FuhKVMIoNX— Chovan (@thechovanone) February 19, 2018
Thanks Fergie- now I know what the National Anthem would sound like if Carol from accounting sang it after five mango daiquiris.— Chris Franjola (@ChrisFranjola) February 19, 2018
Fergie didn't sing the National Anthem that America needed. She sang the anthem that America deserved. pic.twitter.com/Q8gph81H0P— Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) February 19, 2018
Draymond started cracking up while Fergie was singing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/3pMlgjGdYC— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 19, 2018
#Fergie sung the national anthem so badly I’m going to listen to Nickelback all day just to get it out of my head.— Chad Prather (@WatchChad) February 19, 2018
Charles Barkley on Fergie's #NationalAnthem: "I need a cigarette after that" pic.twitter.com/EvbnmPMkOR— ＭＩＫＥ ░▒▓█ マイケル (@northexpedition) February 19, 2018
This is way more disrespectful to the anthem than kneeling #Fergie #NBAAllStarGame— Jonah Platt (@JonahPlatt) February 19, 2018
Do you miss Kevin Hart yet? Here ya go.