Food & Drink Beer Gardens
couple drinking beer outside rez-art /iStock

Enjoy a drink outside.

May 16, 2017

East Falls Beer Garden and PHS Pop-Up Garden in University City will debut this May

New beer gardens are popping up in surprising places

Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia Beers East Falls Outdoors University City
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

In Philadelphia, with warm weather comes beer garden openings. 

Parks on Tap will travel to multiple locations through September, Spruce Street Harbor Park has opened, The Mutter Museum is hosting a pop-up, and those are only a few spots making up Philly's ever-growing beer garden scene.

Well, this May, two more beer gardens can be added to the list of local places to grab a drink outside. The East Falls Beer Garden and the PHS Pop-Up Garden in University City will make their debuts.

East Falls Beer Garden

In the parking lot between the restaurant In Riva and the BYOB Trolley Car Café, there will be a pop-up beer garden on the third Thursday of each month, from May through October. Thursday, May 18, will be the opening date.

The East Falls Beer Garden will be easily accessible from Kelly Drive.

Craft beer and wine will be available for purchase to drink, while food trucks and other vendors will sell snacks. Two confirmed vendors are Revolution Taco and The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company.

Third Thursday of each month from May through October
6-11 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
4100 Ridge Ave.

PHS Pop-Up Garden in University City

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will open another pop-up beer garden on Wednesday, May 31. The location will be in University City at 36th and Filbert streets.

Jet Wine Bar, with partner restaurants Rex 1516 and Café Ynez, will serve food and drink at the garden. Look for weekly happy hour specials, too.

On Mondays, popular Mardi Gras drink The Hurricane will be a special. There will be deals on wine on Wednesdays, and Yappy Hour will take place on Thursdays, when those with dogs can enjoy discounts.

The beer garden will be open from 4-9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, from 2 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

The other PHS pop-up garden on South Street is already a popular summer spot. Look for a new food & drink menu and the new Guest Chef Series at the location this year.

Opening Wednesday, May 31
Pay-as-you-go
36th and Filbert streets

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Elections

11022015_voting_booth_iStock

It's Primary Day in Pennsylvania: Polls open at 7 a.m.

Sixers

051517_Brown-Lottery_AP

Everything you need to know about the NBA Draft Lottery: Sixers edition

Cycling

05_051117_BikeCommuting_Carroll.jpg

Mayfair to Cherry Hill: Every day is Bike to Work Day for this road warrior

History

05162017_Benton_Aichinger_photo

Philly author's 'Lilli de Jong' is a new feminist classic for Trump-era America

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.