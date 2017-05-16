East Falls Beer Garden and PHS Pop-Up Garden in University City will debut this May

In Philadelphia, with warm weather comes beer garden openings.

Parks on Tap will travel to multiple locations through September, Spruce Street Harbor Park has opened, The Mutter Museum is hosting a pop-up, and those are only a few spots making up Philly's ever-growing beer garden scene.

Well, this May, two more beer gardens can be added to the list of local places to grab a drink outside. The East Falls Beer Garden and the PHS Pop-Up Garden in University City will make their debuts.

In the parking lot between the restaurant In Riva and the BYOB Trolley Car Café, there will be a pop-up beer garden on the third Thursday of each month, from May through October. Thursday, May 18, will be the opening date.

The East Falls Beer Garden will be easily accessible from Kelly Drive.

Craft beer and wine will be available for purchase to drink, while food trucks and other vendors will sell snacks. Two confirmed vendors are Revolution Taco and The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company.

Third Thursday of each month from May through October

6-11 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

4100 Ridge Ave.



The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will open another pop-up beer garden on Wednesday, May 31. The location will be in University City at 36th and Filbert streets.

Jet Wine Bar, with partner restaurants Rex 1516 and Café Ynez, will serve food and drink at the garden. Look for weekly happy hour specials, too.



On Mondays, popular Mardi Gras drink The Hurricane will be a special. There will be deals on wine on Wednesdays, and Yappy Hour will take place on Thursdays, when those with dogs can enjoy discounts.

The beer garden will be open from 4-9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, from 2 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

The other PHS pop-up garden on South Street is already a popular summer spot. Look for a new food & drink menu and the new Guest Chef Series at the location this year.

Opening Wednesday, May 31

Pay-as-you-go

36th and Filbert streets