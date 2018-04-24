April 24, 2018

Two women found dead from apparent murder-suicide on the Main Line

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Main Line
lowrys lane murder suicide Google Maps/Google

The first block of Lowrys Lane near the Garrett Hill NHSL station.

Officials are investigating after two women were found dead in the Bryn Mawr section of Radnor Township on Monday night. The women were in a twin home on the first block of Lowry Lane, only several blocks from Villanova University.

Police Superintendent William Colarulo told Main Line Media News that both women appeared to suffer gunshot wounds in what’s being described as an extensive crime scene close to the Garrett Hill station of the Norristown High-Speed Line.

Delaware County CID, Radnor Detectives, and Radnor police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Police were reportedly called to the area around 7:05 p.m. Monday and blocked off areas surrounding the Garrett Hill station. 

One neighbor told Main Line Media News that the women had just recently moved to the street.

Investigators collected evidence for several hours while wearing protective suits. No further information about the victims has been released.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Main Line Philadelphia Police Crime Murders Bryn Mawr Radnor Villanova University Suicide

Just In

Must Read

Investigation

Police: Woman, man killed outside party near Temple University
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser

Eagles

Game-by-game 2018 Eagles win-loss predictions
042118CarsonWentz

Anderson Cooper

Q&A: Anderson Cooper talks touring with Andy Cohen and escaping the drama of politics
Anderson Cooper

Development

Philadelphia city controller releases data, policy analysis of 10-year tax abatement
Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline Buildings

Festivals

Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018
Philly Tech Week

Police

Philly police commish apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
Carroll - Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.