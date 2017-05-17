Social Media Humor
Wisconsin twitter hack Twitter/Screenshot

'dead--- f--- thots on god'

May 17, 2017

University of Wisconsin's Twitter account pretty clearly (and hilariously) hacked

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Well, it looks like the University of Wisconsin will be changing its Twitter password sometime soon.

On Wednesday morning, the school's official account started tweeting everything from profanities to a rap music video to a question about the point of going to college in the first place.

As of 9:30 a.m., the tweets were still there. Again, you can almost guarantee it's a hack, but what if the school's social media editor is having some sort of existential crisis?

Why go to university when you can just fail at life? I don't know, man. I just don't know.

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

