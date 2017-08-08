Upper Darby’s Todd Rundgren on the art of dissing Donald Trump

As an icon of aggressively shifting genres, Upper Darby-born Todd Rundgren is unparalleled. Fifty years since he formed the psychedelic The Nazz in Philly, Rundgren has gone through more changes than the weather. As a the solo artist, his first several recordings – alone – found him jumping through Carole King-ish singer/songwriter pop (1970’s “Runt”), sumptuous blue-eyed soul (1972’s epic “Something/Anything”), electro-pop and R&B (1973’s “A Wizard/A True Star”) and progressive rock with metal touches (1974’s “Todd”) – all featuring archly sardonic lyrics and an emotive falsetto that could break your heart. When taken as a whole, these first albums set a palate for the remainder of his career.

Touch upon 1989’s “Nearly Human,” 2015’s “Global” and every Todd-ism around them, and each is a splendid mix of all-of-the-above, with enough twists to make them bristlingly unique (this says nothing of a career producing platinum albums for Meat Loaf, Patti Smith and more). Now, with the collaborative “White Knight” album, a place at the center of August 10’s “Yestival” showcase at the Tower Theatre (between Yes and Carl Palmer’s ELP) and another tour of duty playing in Ringo Starr’s All-Stars this autumn, Rundgren has many new things to do.



“The White Knight “show” is new as of this spring, but I have at least two other sets we can do,” said Rundgren, regarding live tours of the last two years featuring a tight rock-n-soul quartet, an EDM set featuring dancing girls, and now, a prog set to rep his time with Utopia along with his new album.

“One is the typical sort of retrospective that agrees with the older fans’ sensibilities. The other is 'An Unpredictable Evening' which is loose and silly. For

, we’ve had to reduce the show by half,” he said of losing some video elements, “but still contains the germs of the EDM shows I did for “State” and “Global.”

Yestival

As far as keeping tour-flags-flying, Rundgren is savvy to the changing winds of the music biz, as he (like most artists) has no long-term label contract and must sing (out) for their supper.

“How else am I supposed to make a living?” he quizzed. “I don’t have many evergreen annuities, nor do I have an old-fashioned record deal. Cleopatra (the label behind White Knight) approached me with an opportunity to try a different direction and something new to perform. The new paradigm requires you to perform in some context because recorded music has become ephemeral.”'

As far as fitting snugly into the prog mold of the Yestival tour, Rundgren is an old hand at the genre, what with 1974’s “Todd” and forming his muscularly prog-ish Utopia that same year.

“Utopia was formed, in part, by the fact that I was moving away from the guitar as a compositional tool and using the studio itself as a palette. I was always more comfortable playing guitar live and needed to create a context for it, thus Utopia.”

As for the ornate complexity of prog and its stigma of pretention, then and now, Rundgren laughed.

“Maybe the lyrical themes sometimes invited ridicule because they ranged from obtuse poetry to tales of gnomes at Stonehenge. Most people still find love songs more accessible than say [Yes'] 'Roundabout,' but a hook is a hook and you can sing along with that even though you have no idea what the words mean.”

If anyone knows from hooks, it’s Rundgren.