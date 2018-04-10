April 10, 2018

Utah's Donovan Mitchell amps up Rookie of the Year race with sweatshirt dig at Sixers' Ben Simmons

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Social Media
Ben Simmons Joel Embiid Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) walks the floor with guard Ben Simmons (25) after drawing a technical foul against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center on Nov 20, 2017.

The race for NBA Rookie of the Year just got a little bit chippy between consensus picks Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell, the electric guard who has propelled the Utah Jazz to a playoff berth, gave his own silent statement on the issue Tuesday night before the Jazz took on the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

The sweatshirt reads: "Rookie (rook-ee). noun III. An athlete, playing his or her first season, as a member of a professional sports team." 

Is that supposed to be a swipe at Simmons? Mitchell initially said he doesn't care about being Rookie of the Year. It looks like he changed his mind. 

The apparent feud, if that's the correct definition, took a competitive turn after the Sixers sensation told ESPN he thought he was unquestionably the most deserving candidate for the award. Simmons, who has been a triple-double machine for the Sixers this year, is technically a rookie because he missed the entirety of last season due to injury.

Critics, of course, say the year of preparation Simmons got by traveling with the team gives him an unfair edge over the experience of other rookies. They also claim that Simmons could have played late last season, but the Sixers held him out in service of The Process. 



Other NBA observers and fans took issue with Simmons' willingness to comment on individual accolades at all, even though he was directly asked about it in a dedicated interview segment. Simmons said he isn't paying attention to any of the other ROY-contenders because he's focused on reaching the level of NBA greats like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and other superstars.

Our own Sixers beat writer Kyle Neubeck published a detailed statistical comparison between Simmons and Mitchell. He decisively concluded that Simmons is in a class of his own.

In the court of public opinion, the sweatshirt wasn't exactly a revelation (by definition, it makes Simmons a rookie) or a sign of the humility some have been ascribing to Mitchell.











This will definitely be one of the most anticipated Rookie of the Year decisions in a while. How much does it actually matter? Probably about as much as Michael Carter-Williams winning it. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA Social Media Utah Donovan Mitchell Philadelphia 76ers Sixers Jazz Ben Simmons Rookie of the Year Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

How Chase Utley inspired local cancer survivor (and Dodgers prospect) Devin Smeltzer, both on and off the field
041018_Smeltzer-Utley-1

Courts

Prosecutors move to seize Kauffman's $1M luxury condo in Philly
04092018_Kauffman_Condo

TV Shows

HBO hosting advance screening of "Westworld" season 2 in Philly
Westworld

Sixers

Ben Simmons deserves to call himself Rookie of the Year, because he's in a class by himself
041018-BenSimmons-USAToday

Food & Drink

Independence Beer Garden announces opening date for 2018 season
Independence Beer Garden

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Dodging tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike? You could be charged with a felony
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Escapes

Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Up to 50% Off -- Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.