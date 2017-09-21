Food & Drink Chefs
Bobby Flay Charles Sykes/AP

Bobby Flay attends the premiere of "Burnt" at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015, in New York.

September 21, 2017

Famous chefs to cook at Vetri in honor of restaurant's 20th

Bobby Flay is one of the chefs coming to Philly

By Sinead Cummings
Marc Vetri's Italian restaurant Vetri will turn 20 years old next year in September. 

To celebrate, the award-winning chef has invited other immensely talented, famous chefs to cook in his flagship restaurant, beginning in November and continuing through September 2018.

Each chef will cook one-night-only menus that will be served in Vetri's intimate second-floor dining room. Seating can accommodate 18.

Those joining in include chef, restaurateur and Food Network megastar Bobby Flay; chef Massimo Bottura, whose three-Michelin-star restaurant ranked as the world's best; and James Beard Outstanding Chef-winner Paul Kahan.

Below are the dates each chef will be in town.

• Gabrielle Hamilton (Prune, NYC) – Friday, Nov. 17
• Frederic Morin (Joe Beef, Montreal) – Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 
• Paul Kahan (One Off Hospitality Group, Chicago) – Thursday, March 29, 2018 
• Massimo Bottura (Osteria Francescana, Modena) – Wednesday, April 11, 2018 
• Bobby Flay and Michael Symon – Friday, June 15, 2018  
• Michael Tusk (Quince, San Francisco) – Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018

Tickets for each dinner will go on sale at Vetri's website on Friday, Sept. 22. Expect prices to be upward of $300 per person.

Vetri is located at 1312 Spruce St.

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

