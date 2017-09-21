Famous chefs to cook at Vetri in honor of restaurant's 20th

Marc Vetri's Italian restaurant Vetri will turn 20 years old next year in September.

To celebrate, the award-winning chef has invited other immensely talented, famous chefs to cook in his flagship restaurant, beginning in November and continuing through September 2018.

Each chef will cook one-night-only menus that will be served in Vetri's intimate second-floor dining room. Seating can accommodate 18.

Those joining in include chef, restaurateur and Food Network megastar Bobby Flay; chef Massimo Bottura, whose three-Michelin-star restaurant ranked as the world's best; and James Beard Outstanding Chef-winner Paul Kahan.

Below are the dates each chef will be in town.

• Gabrielle Hamilton (Prune, NYC) – Friday, Nov. 17

• Frederic Morin (Joe Beef, Montreal) – Monday, Jan. 22, 2018

• Paul Kahan (One Off Hospitality Group, Chicago) – Thursday, March 29, 2018

• Massimo Bottura (Osteria Francescana, Modena) – Wednesday, April 11, 2018

• Bobby Flay and Michael Symon – Friday, June 15, 2018

• Michael Tusk (Quince, San Francisco) – Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018

Tickets for each dinner will go on sale at Vetri's website on Friday, Sept. 22. Expect prices to be upward of $300 per person.

Vetri is located at 1312 Spruce St.