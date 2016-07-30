Video: Fight breaks out at Wawa

A video posted to social media late Friday night shows a brawl between several people at a Wawa.

The video, posted to Facebook by Marvin Lee, shows patrons inside the convenience store throwing food on the ground and yelling at an employee. Then, the group appears to turn on another customer, throwing punches at him.

Eventually, some of the unruly patrons leave the store. The video can be viewed below (Disclaimer: Video contains plenty of explicit language):

It is unclear which Wawa location the fight took place, when it happened or what caused the argument.

Several people who commented on the video suggested it took place at a Wawa in Torresdale.

A call made to a phone number listed for Wawa's corporate office outside of business hours Saturday was met by a full voicemail.

Lee did not immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking additional information on the fight.