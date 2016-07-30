Fights Videos
Wawa JACQUELINE LARMA/AP

Bubba, 2, leans out of his owner's pickup truck parked in front of the first Wawa convenience store, opened in April 1964, in Folsom, Pa., Thursday April 22, 2004.

July 30, 2016

Video: Fight breaks out at Wawa

Punches and food thrown during brawl

Fights Videos Philadelphia Wawa
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

A video posted to social media late Friday night shows a brawl between several people at a Wawa.

The video, posted to Facebook by Marvin Lee, shows patrons inside the convenience store throwing food on the ground and yelling at an employee. Then, the group appears to turn on another customer, throwing punches at him.

Eventually, some of the unruly patrons leave the store. The video can be viewed below (Disclaimer: Video contains plenty of explicit language):

It is unclear which Wawa location the fight took place, when it happened or what caused the argument.

Related: More details emerge about Wawa incident involving Fox News host Sean Hannity

Several people who commented on the video suggested it took place at a Wawa in Torresdale.

A call made to a phone number listed for Wawa's corporate office outside of business hours Saturday was met by a full voicemail.

Lee did not immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking additional information on the fight.

(h/t, @FINK_BOMB)
Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_120427048836.jpg

For nearly 20 years, from baseball fan to beat writer, Roy Halladay was a personal favorite

Opinion

Bryan Leib

WATCH: Lovelorn Trump voter shares tale of dating woe on Fox & Friends

Foodie

Chef

Philly chefs' favorite foods for under $20

Eagles

110817MalcolmJenkins

Eagles want to punish running quarterbacks, with gifs and stuff

Escapes

Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.