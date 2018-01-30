Uber driver asks (probably) drunk Eagles fans about Super Bowl LII and records their answers

We've heard a lot about drunk Eagles fans in the past week or so. Some punch horses. Others run into poles.

But what about the drunk Birds fans among us who aren't viral sensations? How about the regular, old, run-of-the-mill tipsy Philadelphians excited about Philly playing in the Super Bowl?

A tip of the hat to Crossing Broad for finding the video below. "Driver Ed" has a YouTube channel where he posts humorous conversations he has with passengers while driving for Uber and Lyft. He went out in "Eagles country" the weekend before the Super Bowl, and the mostly intoxicated Eagles fans who rode along didn't disappoint.

Among the highlights:

• Nickname for Nick Foles regarding his, um, male package

• Story about how one woman's grandparents met because they were Eagles fans

• Tom Brady cheating theories

• Accents. All the accents.

Crossing Broad notes the passengers recorded gave their consent to be filmed. The video, which contains explicit language, can be viewed below.



