See the Broadway classic 'Annie' at Walnut Street Theatre

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 7, the Walnut Street Theatre will present the beloved musical "Annie," which is based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin and book by Thomas Meehan.

Families can sing along to "It's the Hard Knock Life," "Easy Street," "I Don't Need Anything But You" and, of course, "Tomorrow."

In case you need a refresher, the Tony Award-winning musical is about a fiery young orphan named Annie who is determined to find her parents. During her adventures, she foils Miss Hannigan's evil schemes, befriends President Roosevelt and eventually finds a place to call home.

Th Walnut Street production will run through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Tickets start at $20.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018

$20-$97 per person

Walnut Street Theatre

825 Walnut St.

