WATCH: Every 'God dammit' ever uttered on 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

It being a Wednesday as of this writing, there's likely a lot of mid-week curmudgeonliness going around, same as last week and same as a week from now.

Here's a good way to help yourself get over the hump. YouTube user Nicki Potnick went to the painstaking length of chronologically editing together every single utterance of the words "God dammit" in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," creating a single video that's nearly 6 minutes long.

This video covers all 12 seasons of the FXX series, which will sadly be taking a lengthy hiatus as cast members pursue different projects.

Would it be a stretch to say this is the best way to distill the essence of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" without short-changing any character or facet of how the show works?

It might not be a bad idea to bookmark this one for Wednesdays.