Bull Bullard of the Harlem Globetrotters gets set to take (and make) a trick shot from a helicopter some 200 feet in the air in Wildwood.

August 08, 2017

WATCH: Globetrotter attempts trick shot from a helicopter in Wildwood

Bull Bullard: 'I'm going to try to top off what I did last year'

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Hitting a shot from atop the AtmosFEAR ride a couple of years ago or while in mid-air on the Sky Coaster last summer weren't enough, apparently.

This time, Bull Bullard of the Harlem Globetrotters used a helicopter to pull off another basket-sinking stunt in Wildwood.

A video posted to YouTube on Tuesday shows Bullard flying over Morey's Piers in a helicopter and telling his viewers that he plans to drop a basketball through a hoop some 200 feet below.

"I'm going to try to top off what I did last year," he said.

He promptly banked it in off the glass, of course.

Tickets to see the Globetrotters perform Aug. 16-19 at the Wildwoods Convention Center can be bought here.

See the full video below:


