WATCH: Globetrotter attempts trick shot from a helicopter in Wildwood

August 08, 2017
Hitting a shot from atop the AtmosFEAR ride a couple of years ago or while in mid-air on the Sky Coaster last summer weren't enough, apparently.
This time, Bull Bullard of the Harlem Globetrotters used a helicopter to pull off another basket-sinking stunt in Wildwood.
A video posted to YouTube on Tuesday shows Bullard flying over Morey's Piers in a helicopter and telling his viewers that he plans to drop a basketball through a hoop some 200 feet below.
"I'm going to try to top off what I did last year," he said.
He promptly banked it in off the glass, of course.
Tickets to see the Globetrotters perform Aug. 16-19 at the Wildwoods Convention Center can be bought here.
See the full video below: