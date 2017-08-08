WATCH: Globetrotter attempts trick shot from a helicopter in Wildwood

Hitting a shot from atop the AtmosFEAR ride a couple of years ago or while in mid-air on the Sky Coaster last summer weren't enough, apparently.

This time, Bull Bullard of the Harlem Globetrotters used a helicopter to pull off another basket-sinking stunt in Wildwood.

A video posted to YouTube on Tuesday shows Bullard flying over Morey's Piers in a helicopter and telling his viewers that he plans to drop a basketball through a hoop some 200 feet below.

"I'm going to try to top off what I did last year," he said.

He promptly banked it in off the glass, of course.

See the full video below:



