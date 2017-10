Former first lady Michelle Obama delivered the keynote address at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women on Tuesday.

The event took place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, and Obama's discussion was moderated by best-selling author Shonda Rhimes, who is also the executive producer and creator of TV shows “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The Pennsylvania Conference for Women is a non-partisan event that is took place for the 14th year.

Watch Obama talk below: