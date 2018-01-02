WATCH: Mayor Kenney reads mean tweets, dresses like an elf

January 02, 2018
People reading "mean tweets" written to, or about, them is now a thing that happens regularly.
Locally, Mayor Jim Kenney did so in August 2016 to commemorate his 58th birthday. He did so again sometime before the holiday weekend since a YouTube video went live on New Year’s Eve.
The one-minute, 35-second clip is described thusly: Kenney “celebrates the end of 2017 by checking out what Philly twitter has to say during this City of Philadelphia version of Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Mean Tweets.’”
Among the insults:
That Kenney is a “dope.”
That he is a “slim ball form” (sic) Philadelphia.
That he looks like he “ate a refugee” because he’s “So fat!!!”
You can watch it below:
That was good, right?
Well, I don't think those 95 seconds give a clear-enough view of the insults spat in Kenney’s direction. So, I went ahead and found five more. God bless!
@jimfkenney @phillymayor is a real crum bum loser in competition with @nycmayor for biggest suck butt— Sonny In Philly (@SonnyinPhilly) November 3, 2017
@PhillyMayor biggest cuck in Philadelphia history just essentially ordered this to happen https://t.co/bGdB7HUszG— Eddie Mush (@Pat_Weiler) August 18, 2017
@PhillyMayor Yo KENNY!! UR AN ASSHOLE!! YOU CONTINUE TO DIVIDE THE COUNTRY! LOOK IN THE MIRROR! DISGRACEFUL!!!!!!— Melisa (@MelisaNegron) November 22, 2017
@PhillyMayor FRANK RIZZO IS ROLLING OVER IN HIS GRAVE THAT WE HAVE AN UNHINGED FASCIST. SNOWFLAKE AS MAYOR— TRAVELING GOURMET (@rbwentert2) November 23, 2017
This douche mayor, who will not be reelected, if just another progressive socialist idiot.— Kris (@k87r) October 8, 2017