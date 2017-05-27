WATCH: Stephen Colbert shares mock Trump postcards from foreign trip on 'Late Show'

What's President Donald Trump telling his top officials during his first trip abroad as leader of the free world? CBS' "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert takes his best guess.

A montage of mock postcards from Trump to leaders like Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Vice President Mike Pence aired on the show's Friday night broadcast, a follow-up from an original "Postcards from Trump" that aired earlier this week.

The first round focused on Trump's trip to the Middle East and Israel while Friday night's segment, "Postcards from Trump: Part Due," took on imagined messages Trump sent from Italy, where he has held several public appearances in recent days. Trump also met with Pope Francis in Vatican City on Wednesday.

Messages like, "Robert Mueller, Made a wish in Trevi Fountain. Is Russia investigation still happening?" while "Holiday Road" by Lindsay Buckingham, the theme of "National Lampoon's Family Vacation," plays in the background.

Trump is holding several meetings in Sicily on Saturday, his last day abroad before returning to the U.S.

Check out the clip below:



