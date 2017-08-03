Transportation Technology
Hyper loop One test run Hyperloop One/YouTube

This screenshot is of a video of a test run of the Hyperloop One transit system that took place in Nevada.

August 03, 2017

WATCH: Test run of Hyperloop system that Elon Musk wants for NY-Philly-DC-Baltimore

Transportation Technology Philadelphia Baltimore Nevada New York City Elon Musk Hyperloop Trains Videos Washington D.C.
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Commuters can dream, right?

In a new video published to YouTube Wednesday, Hyperloop One gave another glimpse of its potentially revolutionary transit system, showing a test run that took place in Nevada in which one pod achieves speeds of 192 mph.

The Hyperloop One wants its pods to reach 750 mph in the near frictionless vacuum tubes they travel through, according to Newsweek.

As the publication notes, the Hyperloop system was first introduced by entrepreneur Elon Musk in 2012. He open-sourced the idea, allowing private companies like Hyperloop One — which Musk is not affiliated with — to try and develop it.

Musk himself hasn't dropped pursuing development of the transit system. In July, he raised eyebrows when he tweeted he had gotten "government approval" for a Hyperloop route that would connect New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.

The entire route — from New York to D.C. — would take just 29 minutes, he claimed.

Officials quickly threw cold water on the supposed approval. Representatives from all four cities essentially said they hadn't heard from Musk and didn't envision implementation of the Hyperloop route anytime in the near future.

Philadelphia spokesperson Mike Dunn said they had no contact with Musk on the matter, adding in a statement to PhillyVoice that "there are numerous hurdles for this unproven 'Hyperloop' technology before it can become reality."

So, you probably shouldn't expect to get from Philly to the Big Apple by train in mere minutes anytime soon. Again, it's fun to dream though, right?


Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Eagles

080317_Smallwood_Rich

Wendell Smallwood’s physical running style standing out at Eagles training camp

Opinion

Applebee's

Stop blaming millennials for 'killing' things that suck

Eagles

080217_Birds_AP

What they’re saying: The Eagles are likely to improve in 2017

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.