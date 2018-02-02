February 02, 2018

Watch the Oscars with hundreds of other movie fans at this glamorous party

There will be a red carpet, Champagne and goodie bags

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Emma Stone at the 2017 Oscars Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY NETWORK

Feb 26, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; Emma Stone poses with the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for LA LA Land in the trophy room during the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.

Last year, "Moonlight" took home Oscars 2017 Best Picture honors after a mishap had "La La Land" being declared the winner by presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

People wondered what was up with Nicole Kidman's bizarre clapping.

History was made when Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Academy Award, and Viola Davis became the first African-American woman to achieve the coveted triple crown of acting (an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony).

What viral moments will happen this year at the 90th Academy Awards? Who will be the big winners?

On Sunday, March 4, join hundreds of other movie fans for the Philadelphia Film Society's annual Oscar viewing party at the Prince Theater.

RELATED: Golden Globe Awards honor Oprah, bring activism to the red carpetPhilly band The War on Drugs wins, Bruno Mars sweeps at Grammy Awards

Guests will walk a red carpet to enter the glamorous event, where Champagne, cocktails and light bites will be served throughout the evening. The award show will be screened live on the main stage.

This year's Best Picture nominations are "Call Me by Your Name," "Darkest Hour," "Dunkirk," "Get Out," "Lady Bird,” "Phantom Thread," "The Post," "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Tickets for the Oscar viewing party are currently on sale. Choose between general admission, which is $50 ($40 for PFS members), or VIP, which is $75 ($65 for PFS members). 

VIP ticket holders will enjoy an exclusive pre-party reception beginning at 6 p.m., speciality food and beverage, priority access to the theater and a VIP gift bag.

All guests must be 21 or older to attend. Black and white cocktail attire is encouraged.

Fifth Annual Awards Night Party

Sunday, March 4
7 p.m. | $65-$75 per person
Prince Theater
1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

