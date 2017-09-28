WATCH: Tim and Eric dress as clowns with Broadway ambitions, disgust Colbert

Whenever the world fails to make sense, it's a safe bet to turn to Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, the Temple University film duo behind a gamut of Adult Swim series that have updated absurdity for the 21st century.

In a Wednesday appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Heidecker and Wareheim mosied on out to the studio wearing clown costumes. It might have made sense for them to do something related to "It," considering "Tim and Eric's Bedtime Stories" is built around giggly horror.

Nope. They're in clown costumes, they explain, because Tim is having a really hard time at home and somehow this makes him feel better. Eric, whose role in "Master of None" is probably the closest he'll ever come to normal, just goes along with it because he's a good friend.

As for Colbert, his boredom here borders on disgust and contempt — no doubt an act but a stark contrast to the usually peppery late-night personality. Tim and Eric have done this kind of wardrobe stunt before: see "Conan" and "Kimmel."

The Broadway show, "Tim and Eric's Clown Town," looks to be a terrible idea.



