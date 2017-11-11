Trevor Noah roasts Louis C.K., Hollywood amid sexual misconduct allegations

Trevor Noah started on Thursday night by poking fun at Facebook's new test for combating "revenge pornography," which reportedly involves users uploading their nude photos directly to Facebook messenger to help Facebook identify malicious uploads in the future.

But that was only a setup.

"When I saw this story today, I was like, 'Man, this is the most pervy story of the day," the "Daily Show" host said.

"Then Louis C.K. said, 'Hold my p***s.'"

Ouch.

The transition kicked off a brutal albeit brief roasting of the 50-year-old comedian, who was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in a story published in The New York Times on Thursday.

On Friday, C.K. owned up to the report, which added to a slew of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood stars amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

"At this point, we're going to need a new Oscar category this year: Best actors whose movies we can't watch anymore," Noah said.

To a particularly loud round of applause, Noah added that "all women in Hollywood should win double Oscars for acting like the men were cool all along."

"It's getting to the point where whenever I see a beloved celebrity's name trending on Twitter, I'm like 'Please tell me their dead. Please tell me they're dead ... ah, damn it,'" he said.

The full episode of the Comedy Central show can be found here.