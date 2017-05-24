Festivals Wawa
One highlight of the multiday Wawa Welcome America! July 4th festival is the Free Neighborhood Concert by the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra. Thousands of music lovers flock to the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing on the Delaware River Waterfront to enjoy an evening of alfresco music and spectacular fireworks.

May 24, 2017

Wawa Welcome America 2017 will feature 50 free events

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The 2017 Wawa Welcome America six-day festival will take place on Thursday, June 29 through Tuesday, July 4. There will be 50 free events during the celebration in Philadelphia.

The theme of this year’s 25th anniversary event is "Everyone is a History Maker."

Museums will offer free admission, musicians will perform free concerts, movies will be screened for free and that's only a few of the scheduled activities.

Kicking off the whole festival will be Wawa Hoagie Day, taking place at noon on Independence Mall. After enjoying a free Wawa hoagie, make plans to attend two Wawa Welcome America debuts later in the day.

Wawa workers build a giant hoagie at the 2015 Hoagie Day.


Culture on Tap (like Philly's traveling beer garden Parks on Tap) will pop-up from 4-9 p.m. at City Hall’s courtyard. The beer garden full of cultural entertainment will be presented by the Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture and Parks & Recreation.

Over at 40th and Walnut streets, there will be a special edition of Night Market from 6-10 p.m. The Food Trust partnered with Wawa Welcome America to bring the food truck fest to a new neighborhood.

Those aren't the only new and exciting events this year, however.

There will be more fireworks for 2017's celebration with aerial shows on June 30 and July 1 at 9:30 p.m. over the Delaware River waterfront. 

On the Fourth of July, there will be two simultaneous shows at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Delaware River waterfront at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks above the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Independence Day.


For the 21-plus crowd, besides Culture on Tap, there will be new "Red, White and Blue" happy hours and boozy brunches with Fourth of July themes.

On June 3 at the Kimmel Center, the whole family can enjoy a sneak peak at the 2017-2018 Broadway Philadelphia season in Old City (although no word if "Hamilton," coming to Philly next year, will be featured during the event). It's a first for the festival.

While there's plenty of new experiences this year, the celebration maintains many of its popular traditions.

As always, the annual Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert will end the six-day celebration. This year's headliner is Mary J. Blige.

View more on specific events here.

Wawa Welcome America 2017

Thursday, June 29 through Tuesday, July 4
Citywide

Sinead Cummings

