Politics Polls
Cory Booker Seth Wenig/AP

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker speaks during an announcement in Newark, New Jersey, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

October 20, 2017

In way-too-early 2020 poll, Booker is behind Democratic front-runners

Politics Polls New Jersey Elections Cory Booker Donald Trump 2020
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

American voters are still a year away from important midterm elections, but that's not stopping pollsters from looking even further ahead.

A new poll of voters in New Hampshire, the all-important first presidential primary state and second contest behind the Iowa caucuses, shows that New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker isn't quite a front-runner but is performing stronger than most of the field of potential Democratic candidates.

RELATED: Is Cory Booker a favorite to challenge Trump in 2020?

Among 212 likely Democratic primary voters in 2020, Sen. Bernie Sanders of neighboring Vermont came in first with 31 percent. Trailing him were former Vice President Joe Biden (24 percent) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (13 percent).

In fourth is Booker at 6 percent. He's ahead of the next closest challenger, former Maryland Gov. and 2016 also-ran Martin O'Malley, by three points.

NoneUniversity of New Hampshire/The Granite State Poll

This shows the results from a poll of likely 2020 Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire.

Booker has kept the possibility of a 2020 run to challenge President Donald Trump open, refusing to rule it out while also retweeting constituents urging him to run and not denying he will.

As for Republicans in New Hampshire, things don't look great for Trump early on. Of 191 likely GOP primary voters, only 47 percent said they planned on voting to re-nominate the president, while 23 percent said they planned on voting for another candidate.

The University of New Hampshire said for comparison, 64 percent of likely Democratic voters in October 2009 planned on again picking Barack Obama.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

