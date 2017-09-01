Courts Solebury Murders
09022017_Sean_Kratz Source/Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Sean Kratz, 20, of Northeast Philadelphia, is charged in the murders of three men on a Bucks County farm in early July.

September 01, 2017

Week before preliminary hearing, Solebury slayings suspect gets new defense team

By PhillyVoice Staff

Sean Kratz, charged with murder in the slayings of three men on a Bucks County farm and facing a preliminary hearing next week, has a new team of lawyers.

Attorneys Craig Penglase of Doylestown and Niels Eriksen of Langhorne have taken over the defense of Kratz, a 20-year-old Northeast Philadelphia man accused of killing the young men and burying their bodies on a Solebury Township farm, the Intelligencer newspaper reported.

Kratz's cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, 20, of Bensalem, also faces charges in the early July killing of the men – Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown; Thomas Meo, 21, of Plumstead; and Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg – as well as a fourth man – Jimi Taro Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township – on an 80-acre property owned by DiNardo's family.

Kratz had been represented by Abby Silverman Leeds, a Norristown lawyer, but she withdrew from the case on Wednesday, according to the Intelligencer, citing court records. A message left with Leeds was not immediately returned Thursday, the newspaper reported.

Both defendants are due in court on Sept. 7 for a preliminary hearing on the charges at the Bucks County Justice Center.

